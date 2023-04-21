Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV) is Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,808 shares during the quarter. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF makes up about 6.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF were worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,584 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

