Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $95.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.56.
ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oracle
Oracle Price Performance
Oracle stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
