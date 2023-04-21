Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $95.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.56.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Oracle by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

