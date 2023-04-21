Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 136,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $260,657.00.

TELA Bio Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 181,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,835. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

TELA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.