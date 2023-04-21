Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and traded as low as C$4.70. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 13,206 shares trading hands.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

