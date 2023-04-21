Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Organon & Co. by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 229,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

