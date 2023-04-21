ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,538. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $97.26.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

