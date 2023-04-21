Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.93.

OSK stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.77%.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

