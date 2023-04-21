Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $5.41 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 2,497.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

