Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.21.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %

OR stock opened at C$21.86 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total transaction of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,570 shares of company stock valued at $720,467. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.