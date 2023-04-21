Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

