Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.02 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.19). Approximately 193,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 240,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £21.97 million, a PE ratio of -213.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09.
Insider Activity
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.
Read More
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.