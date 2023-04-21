Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.02 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.19). Approximately 193,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 240,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Oxford BioDynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.97 million, a PE ratio of -213.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09.

Insider Activity

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 143,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £21,550.95 ($26,668.67). Company insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.