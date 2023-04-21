Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 12,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 446,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 320,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

