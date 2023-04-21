Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

