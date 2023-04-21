Paragon 28’s (FNA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNA. Stephens started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock worth $36,167,500. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

