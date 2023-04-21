Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of PK opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,804,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

