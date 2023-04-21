Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $967.86 and last traded at $967.86. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $930.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGPHF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,225.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.43.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.