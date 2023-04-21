PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

PayPal Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.