PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 321,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 260,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.58 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

