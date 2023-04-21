Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after buying an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $147.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.