Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.96. 4,372,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,304,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

