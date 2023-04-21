PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading Down 0.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 33,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

