Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.33.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

