Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,180 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $243.29. 668,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,859. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.