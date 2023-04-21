Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

