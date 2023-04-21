Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,252,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.84. The company had a trading volume of 238,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,374. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $208.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

