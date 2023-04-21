Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $17.79 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

