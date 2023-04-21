Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $18.96 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.68. 1,253,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.