Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,066. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

