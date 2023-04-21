Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,958. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.20 and a 200-day moving average of $469.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

