Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.36. 249,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,763. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.