Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,508. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

