Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Survey

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.21% -2.36% -0.19% Pinterest -3.43% -2.25% -1.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $576.32 million 5.62 -$24.28 million ($0.23) -145.25 Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.72 -$96.05 million ($0.15) -183.52

Risk and Volatility

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalOcean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 4 6 0 2.33 Pinterest 0 12 9 0 2.43

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $40.54, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats DigitalOcean on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

