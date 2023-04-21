Piper Sandler Cuts Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $14.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Codexis Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. Codexis has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Codexis news, COO Kevin Norrett sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $39,541.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $229,283.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,540 shares of company stock valued at $864,455. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

