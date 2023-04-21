Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.19 million and approximately $89,673.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00132990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,119,507 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

