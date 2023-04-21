Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAA. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.