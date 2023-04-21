Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Plug Power stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

