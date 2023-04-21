Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.50-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.62-16.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $332.39 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.40.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

