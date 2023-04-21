Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 727,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

