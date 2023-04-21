PotCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $517,241.90 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $517,241.90 and $493.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00318750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003528 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,238,342 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

