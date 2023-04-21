PotCoin Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,915.16 and $772.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00313062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,238,362 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

