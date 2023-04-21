PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 647,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.