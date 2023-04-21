PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $151.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $142.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.19.

Insider Activity

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

