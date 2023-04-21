PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $141.45, but opened at $144.86. PPG Industries shares last traded at $142.89, with a volume of 523,034 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

