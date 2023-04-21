PPSC Investment Service Corp Invests $19.10 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,101,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.1% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

GLD stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.95. 4,764,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

