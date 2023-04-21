Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Prime Medicine Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $21.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.