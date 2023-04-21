Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

