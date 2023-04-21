Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,002,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.69 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

