Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

