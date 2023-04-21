Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 88.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Oppenheimer lowered Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.10%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

