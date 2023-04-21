Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 687 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cameco by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,208,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,898 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Trading Down 0.7 %

CCJ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 466,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.